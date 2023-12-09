Letter: Driver’s license jam

In Illinois, in order to renew your driver’s license, you have to make an appointment. I have made many phone calls at all times of the day. Seeing that I live in Algonquin, I ask for Elgin, Schaumburg and Lake Zurich. They tell me they are all filled up. My birthday is in January. I asked them “all filled up until that date?” This is the kicker – they are only extended out 15 days! Then they say, “call back at 7 a.m. That’s when they reset.”

I set the alarm for 6:45 a.m. so I’m awake for the call. The same response: “all filled up!” I could drive to Evanston and walk in (only for seniors) but that is at least 35 miles away. How convenient is that? I will never vote for Alexi Giannoulias again! It was his great idea!

Dottie Reitz

Algonquin