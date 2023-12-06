Man charged in Johnsburg police standoff ID’d as inmate who died in McHenry County Jail Tuesday

A Johnsburg police officer photographs damages to a home in the 3600 block of Fillmore Road on Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Timothy Mumford, the 74-year-old Johnsburg man who has been jailed since an overnight standoff with police on Nov. 15, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and died, according to the McHenry County Coroner.

Mumford was being held at the jail pending psychological tests, according to court records.

Coroner Michael Rein said his office was called to the jail by the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team (MIAT) to investigate Mumford’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

According to a release Tuesday from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which did not identify Mumford, a 74-year-old inmate was found unresponsive at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in a single-person cell. Corrections officers and Woodstock Fire/Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures there, officials said.

Mumford’s death marks the third inmate death reported in just two weeks.

On Monday, the office announced the death of Randall B. Little, 59, who died Sunday. Suffering from a terminal illness, Little was taken to a hospital on Oct. 20 and transferred to hospice care on Nov. 13. Little was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and other offenses following an April 2022 incident in Harvard.

On Nov. 21, the sheriff’s office reported the death of Sean Grendel, 51, of McHenry. Grendel was found unresponsive in his cell by a correction officer at the jail in Woodstock and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Last summer, another inmate, Colton Sabo, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell and died at a hospital the next day. But unlike the recent deaths, officials did not release any information about Sabo’s death for weeks.

Check back for further updates on this breaking story.