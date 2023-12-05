Harvard man shot by deputies outside his house last year has died while awaiting trial

McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot Randall Little outside his home along this rural road in Harvard, shown in April 2022. (Amanda Marrazzo)

A Harvard man who was shot by McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies during an “armed confrontation” outside his home last year – and who had been held in county jail awaiting trial on felonies tied to the incident – has died.

Randall B. Little, 59, died Sunday in a hospice facility from a terminal illness, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Little was transported to a hospital with health concerns on Oct. 20. He was transferred to a hospice care facility on Nov. 13.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team was called in “to assist,” the release said.

In April 2022, officers responded to Little’s home along a rural road for a well-being check. Little stepped out of his house with a firearm yelling for the deputies to leave. An exchange of gunfire followed.

Little sustained serious injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds, for which he was treated at a hospital and rehabilitation facility in Rockford before being taken into custody at the county jail. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, among other charges, but died before going to trial.

No deputies were injured during the shooting and, following an investigation, the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing.