December 04, 2023
Harvard man shot by deputies outside his house last year has died while awaiting trial

Randall Little had been charged of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

By Amanda Marrazzo
McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot a man Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 19900 block of Streit Road in Harvard. The area was photographed Wednesday, April 6.

A Harvard man who was shot by McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies during an “armed confrontation” outside his home last year – and who had been held in county jail awaiting trial on felonies tied to the incident – has died.

Randall B. Little, 59, died Sunday in a hospice facility from a terminal illness, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Little was transported to a hospital with health concerns on Oct. 20. He was transferred to a hospice care facility on Nov. 13.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team was called in “to assist,” the release said.

In April 2022, officers responded to Little’s home along a rural road for a well-being check. Little stepped out of his house with a firearm yelling for the deputies to leave. An exchange of gunfire followed.

Little sustained serious injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds, for which he was treated at a hospital and rehabilitation facility in Rockford before being taken into custody at the county jail. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, among other charges, but died before going to trial.

No deputies were injured during the shooting and, following an investigation, the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing.