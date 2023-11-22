Inmate found dead in McHenry County jail is identified

A 51-year-old man found dead at the McHenry County jail Tuesday has been identified as Sean Grendel of McHenry, the county coroner’s office announced Wednesday.

Grendel, of the 4000 block of West Lillian Street, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning by a correction officer and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein.

“All preliminary findings and toxicology will be considered pending and under investigation following the autopsy,” Rein said in a news release.

Court documents show Grendel was charged days before his death with driving while his license was suspended or revoked for a previous offense of driving under the influence of alcohol. Besides that alleged felony, Grendel was also charged with various traffic offenses including operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, speeding, failing to yield to emergency vehicle and driving with expired license plates.

Grendel also had two other active cases in McHenry County, court records show: He was charged with failing to provide accurate information as required by the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act on Aug. 30 and driving while license revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Aug. 24.

Grendel had two children who did not live with him, according to court documents.

The coroner’s office will be working on the investigation with the Major Investigation Assistance Team and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.