Letter: Veterans Day at Holy Apostles Church

On Nov. 11, we participated in a trivia night at Holy Apostles Church.

Before the games began, the VFW presented its color guard. A singing of God Bless America and a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. That was followed by a small drone flyover with a United States flag.

The highlight of the evening was a video presentation of one of our soldiers delivering a heartfelt message to her father. Thank you KOC council 1288 for honoring our servicemen and women, both current and former.

Peter Krawczyk

McHenry