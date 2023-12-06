Harvard gets Byron by one point in wrestling dual: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 5

Wrestling

Harvard 40, Byron 39: At Byron, Charly Tolentino won by pin at 175 pounds to clinch the dual match victory for the Hornets over the Tigers.

Tolentino’s fall at 5:35 gave Harvard a seven-point lead with one remaining match.

Riley Vest (285), Brennan Peters (126), Logan Nulle (144), Daniel Rosas (150) and Christian Mercado (157) also won by falls for the Hornets. Reymundo Romo (113) won by a major decision.

Marian Central 57, Wheaton Academy 22: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes picked up seven victories by pin over the Warriors in their Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Anthony Alanis (113), Vance Williams (132), Max Astacio (165), Nic Astacio (175), Dan Franer (190), Owen Neuzil (215) and George Kordopitoulas (285) all had pins. Brayden Teunissen (126) won by decision.

Marian Central 72, St. Edward 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes shut out the Green Wave in their other CCC dual match.

Chandler Gardner (113), Teunissen (126), Andrew Alvarado (132), Josh Gawronski (150), Max Astacio (165), Nic Astacio (175), Dan French (190), Neuzil (215) and Kaleb Eckman (285) won by pins.

Marengo 69, Boylan 9: At Poplar Grove, Hayden Beebe, Gavin Baros, Owen Bills, Maverick Quatroke, Devin Stori and Riley Gavin had wins for the Indians.

Marengo 60, North Boone 24: At Poplar Grove, Beebe, Quatroke, Mason Lampe, Connor Sacco and Joseph Nieves had wins for the Indians.

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake South 29, McHenry 28: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (1-5, 1-2 FVC) got their first win behind 11 points from Adi Schwab and 10 from Carly Gorman.

The Warriors (1-6, 0-3) were led by Avery Stinger with 10 points. Gabby Grasser and Lucy Jones each added seven.

Hampshire 57, Cary-Grove 55 (OT): At Cary, Ashley Herzing and Chloe Van Horn each scored four points in overtime as the Whip-Purs (3-4, 2-1) beat the Trojans (5-3 1-2) in their FVC game.

Van Horn came up with a steal with three seconds remaining to seal the game for the Whips.

Herzing led Hampshire with 17 points, while Van Horn scored 15. Avery Cartee added 10.

Kennedy Manning led C-G with 20. Ellie Mjaanes scored 14, and Sam Skerl had 11.

Huntley 52, Jacobs 11: At Algonquin, Anna Campanelli scored 15 points as the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-2) for their 31st consecutive FVC win.

Paula Strzelecki added 11 for the Raiders.

Stillman Valley 62, Marengo 43: At Stillman Valley, Bella Frohling hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 as the Indians (2-5) lost to the Cardinals in a nonconference game.

Macy Noe added nine, and Gabby Gieseke had eight for Marengo.

Burlington Central 49, Dundee-Crown 33: At Carpentersville, the Rockets (4-3, 3-0) beat the Chargers (1-6, 1-2) in their FVC game.

Boys basketball

Woodstock North 56, Marengo 42: At Marengo, Trevor Mark scored 23 points as the Thunder (3-3, 1-0) beat the Indians (0-7, 0-1) in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.

Cade Blaksley had 10 points and two blocked shots, while Tyler Ward added eight points and four blocks for North.

Michael Kirchhoff led the Indians with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Wheaton Academy 88, Marian Central 59: At Wheaton, Christian Bentancur fired in 31 points to lead the Hurricanes (1-7, 0-1) in their CCC loss to the Warriors.

Bentancur hit 14 of 18 free throws.

Johnsburg 52, Richmond-Burton 41: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (2-5, 1-0) hit 3s for 13 of their 19 field goals to beat the Rockets (4-1, 0-1) in their KRC game.

JT Schmitt scored 16 points with four 3s, Ben Person added 14 with four 3s, and Riley Johnson had 11 with three 3s. The Skyhawks had seven of their eight first-half field goals from behind the arc.

Maddox Meyer led R-B with 15 points and three 3s. Ryan Wisniewski added nine points.

Woodstock 73, Harvard 43: At Harvard, Spencer Cullum scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Blue Streaks (4-2, 1-0) beat the Hornets (0-4, 0-1) in their KRC game.

Sam Chapman added 14, and Max Beard had 13 for Woodstock.

Adam Cooke led the Hornets with 18 points.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,261, McHenry 2067: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue rolled a 443 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Warriors.

McCue had a high game of 162. Julia Erickson had a 173 and a 426 series, and Alex Blake added a 170 and 422.

Emily Carpenter led McHenry with a 492 series and a 177 game. Madison Donovan had a 418 series.

Huntley 2,886, Marengo 2,455: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Erica DeBello rolled a 580 series to lead the Red Raiders to a victory over the Indians.

DeBello had a high game of 215. Pria Waters added a 518 series with a 201 game, and Ashlyn Terglin had a 491 series.

Gabriella Magrini led Marengo with a 476 series.

Dundee-Crown 2,246, Burlington Central 2,234: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Isabella Bratko rolled a 202 in the final game and helped the Chargers to a narrow win over the Rockets.

Bratko finished with a 507 series. Reagan Martin added a 410 for D-C.