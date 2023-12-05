Justin Fluger bowls school record for Marengo: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 4

Boys bowling
Marengo 3,573, Burlington Central 2,403: At Glow-Bowl in Marengo, Justin Fluger bowled a school-record 773 series to lead the Indians to a win against the Rockets.
Fluger had games of 247, 290 and 236. Cody Stallings had a 685 series and 279 high game and Hunter Pakow had a 631 series and 244 high game.
Kainen Hoshina had a 470 series for Central.
McHenry 3,266, Woodstock co-op 2,959: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Lee McClellan had a 602 series and 230 high game for the Warriors in their win over the Blue Streaks.
Zach Readdy had a 574 series and Nate Halsema had a 573 series. Trent Levato had a 547 series and 236 high game.
Noah Rodriguez led Woodstock with a 535 series.
Johnsburg 3,237, Plano 2,461: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Keegan Jewell tallied a 707 series and 277 high game for the Skyhawks in a win against the Reapers.
Aiden Schwichow had a 564 series and 210 high game for Johnsburg, and Payton Fiene had a 553 series and 241 high game.
Girls bowling
Marengo 2,613, Burlington Central 2,379: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Gabriella Magrini rolled a 539 series for the Indians in a win against the Rockets.
Krystal Macias and Emily White both added 462s for Marengo.
Ally Zizas had a 476 series and 231 high game to lead Burlington Central.
Johnsburg 1,936, Harvard 1,707: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue had a 446 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Hornets.
Kori Prieto Neale had a 402 series for Harvard.
Huntley 3,106, Jacobs 2,143: At Bowlero in Lake in the Hills, Katie Scaletta had a 553 series for the Red Raiders in their victory over the Golden Eagles.
Pria Waters had a 548 series, Ashlyn Tenglin had a 536 series and Erica DeBello had a 522 series.
Girls basketball
Marian Central 61, Chicago Christian 19: At Chicago, Ella Notaro had a game-high 15 points for the Hurricanes (7-1), who won their seventh straight game.
Juliette Huff had 11 points and two 3-pointers, Adriana Wrzos had nine points on three 3s, and Abbey Miner had eight points. Madison Kenyon and Lucy Iden had seven points apiece.
Alden-Hebron 53, Westlake Christian 20: At Grayslake, Jessica Webber and Rileigh Gaddini had 21 points apiece for the Giants.
Webber made three 3s for A-H (6-4).
Woodstock 58, North Boone 27: At Poplar Grove, Natalie Morrow had 11 points for the Blue Streaks (4-4) in their nonconference win against the Vikings.
Eight players scored for Woodstock.
Boys basketball
Crystal Lake South 84, Harvest Christian 50: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov scored 24 points for the Gators (6-1) in a win against the Lions.
CJ Regillio and Tony Santarelli had 12 points apiece for South. Colton Hess had 11.
Westlake Christian 43, Alden-Hebron 39: At Grayslake, Ben Vole had 19 points for the Giants (3-2) in a nonconference loss.