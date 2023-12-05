2023 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year: Crystal Lake South co-op’s Abby Uhl

Crystal Lake South co-op's Abby Uhl swims the 200-yard freestyle championship heat during the IHSA state championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont this season. Uhl placed in all four of her events and was named the Northwest Herald's Girls Swimmer of the Year. (Sandy Bressner)

All Abby Uhl wanted to do was qualify for the state finals in all four of her events during her junior season with Crystal Lake South co-op.

She exceeded her own expectations.

Uhl, a Prairie Ridge student, not only qualified in all four of her events but placed in all of them. She took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and 16th in the 100 free while anchoring the 400 relay and 200 relay, which finished eighth and 12th, respectively.

“I knew I could do it, and to see myself actually go out there and succeed was really, really impressive to me,” Uhl said. “I knew I had it in me, but I didn’t know I was going to do as well as I did.”

Uhl capped an impressive junior season where she was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the Fox Valley Conference meet and won the 100 and 200. She went on to take third in the 200 and fourth in the 100 at the Barrington Sectional.

For her efforts, Uhl was named the Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year, as selected by the sports staff. Cary-Grove’s Maggie Bendell and Marian Central’s Abby Hill also were considered for the honor.

Uhl answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports reporter Michal Dwojak about competing at state, what she’ll remember most about this season and where in the world she would travel.

What did it mean for you to end the year the way you did at state?

Uhl: It meant so much to me because of all the hard work I put in this season. I really wanted some top finishes, and I accomplished that. They’ve been my goals forever now, so I’m really proud of myself.

What was it like competing at state, and did you feel like you could make improvements on the second day?

Uhl: I knew what I was going into because of last season, and I’ve raced their girls during club season, so I knew the gist of it. Going into that second day, I was much more confident than I was during the first day. I knew my competition, and I knew what I had to do to get what I wanted.

Was this your goal heading into the season or was it something you didn’t think about at the beginning of the year?

Uhl: I definitely wanted to make state at the beginning of this season, it was just whether I could in all four of my events. I knew it was a possibility, but I didn’t think I would actually achieve it. To think that I did and I placed in all of them really makes me impressed with myself.

When and why did you start swimming?

Uhl: I started swimming when I was 5 years old because my sister did it. She really has been my inspiration throughout all this. I kind of followed whatever she did and she was a very, very good swimmer and it just kind of stuck with me.

Do you have any superstitions before a race?

Uhl: I have rituals, I don’t really have superstitions. I just kind of shake everything out before. I have to do the same thing each time, which is look to the left, look to the right, see who I’m racing and just kind of lock in and be ready to do it at your best.

If you could be any animal, which would you be and why?

Uhl: I would be a stingray, because I think they’re so pretty and they swim through the water so elegantly.

If you could be any superhero, which superpower would you want?

Uhl: I would definitely want the ability to teleport. It would be so cool to travel wherever. I would try to go to Paris, England, just places that cost a lot of money to visit.

What is your favorite place to eat?

Uhl: That’s hard. I would probably say Chipotle. I get a burrito bowl with steak, white rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and lettuce.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Uhl: Honestly, probably Paris or Greece because it’s so pretty. I would sightsee, take really cute pictures with my family. Just to visit would be so cool, see everything.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Uhl: Michael Phelps I’d say. His story on how he grew up swimming sounds similar to mine and just how he accomplished all his goals is really inspiring.

What is something that you can’t live without?

Uhl: Probably my dogs. I just love them, they’re so fun to be around and they’re so funky. I’ve always had a pet dog ever since I was little so to live without them would be hard.

What is something that you wish you were good at?

Uhl: Painting, I’m not really artistic.

What do you think you’ll remember most about this season?

Uhl: Definitely state and the girls that I’ve been training, my teammates. They brought a lot of joy this season and many memories.