Cary-Grove’s Maggie Bendell is state diving runner-up: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 11

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

IHSA State Meet: At the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Cary-Grove’s Maggie Bendell took second place in diving at the meet on Saturday.

Bendell, the defending champion, scored 479 points, which was just behind Loyola Academy’s Greta Kavanagh, won won the title with 483.80.

In the swimming competition, the Crystal Lake co-op’s Abby Uhl took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.91.

Uhl also anchored two relay teams that medaled. The team brought home two medals in relays. The 400 freestyle relay of Bella Fontana, Avery Watson, Mackenzie Resch and Uhl swam 3:30.39 for eighth place.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Fontana, Resch, Watson and Uhl swam a 1:36.44 for 12th place.