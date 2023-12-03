Three local wrestlers win titles at Rockford East: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

Boys wrestling

Rockford East Giardini Invitational: At Rockford, Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson (144) and Crystal Lake South’s Caden Casimino (175) and Andy Burburija (285) won titles Saturday at the 24-team tournament.

Nelson (6-0) won by a 3-1 decision for his title. Casimino (5-0) won by a fall in the third period over Woodstock North’s Kaden Combs and Burburija (5-0) won by a 3-0 decision.

Johnsburg’s Eric Bush (106), R-B’s Clay Madula (120) and Woodstock’s Zach Canaday (190) and Andrew Ryan (215) all took second places.

R-B’s Isaac Jones beat Hampshire’s Aric Abbott for third place at 150.

Hampshire’s Carter Hintz (190) and South’s Dom Ariola (215) took third place.

R-B finished highest among local teams in fifth with 153.5 points, Hampshire was sixth at 140.5 and South was seventh at 131.

Yorkville Super Duals: At Yorkville, Crystal Lake Central finished 1-2 with a win over Rock Island (52-26) and losses to Naperville North (45-27) and the host Foxes (52-14).

Alessio Pazella (150), Cayden Parks (190) and Logan Gough (285) each had two pins. Parks also had a major decision win.

Payton Ramsay (120) had two wins, while Tyler Porter (165) and Owen Battaglia (175) each had a pin, Brett Campagna (144) won by major decision and Dylan Ramsey (113) won by decision.

Jefferson Super Duals: At Rockford, Harvard defeated Lakes (36-3), Jefferson (57-7) and North Chicago (72-6) in the duals matches, and lost to Wilmot Union 51-18.

In the Wilmot match, Logan Nulle (144) and Daniel Rosas (150) had pins, while Brennan Peters (126) and Charly Tolentino (175) won by decisions.

Nulle, Tolentino, Melvin Mercado (285) and Kevin Salas (165) won by pins against North Chicago.

Against Jefferson, Rosas (157), Salas (165), Manuel Chavez (190) and Bryan Hernandez (215) won with pins. Mauricio Flores (132) won by decision.

Boys basketball

Jacobs 69, Chicago Butler 49: At Algonquin, Ben Jurzak hit 6 of 8 3-point attempts and scored a team-high 22 points as the Golden Eagles (3-4) won their third consecutive game with a nonconference triumph over the Lynx.

Max Fessler hit four 3s and scored 13 for Jacobs, while Treval Howard added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jacobs has won three games in four days.

Batavia 45, Huntley 29: At Wheaton, Omare Segarra scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Red Raiders (6-1) fell to the Bulldogs at the Wheaton-Warrenville South Shootout.

Bryce Walker added 10 for Huntley.

Richmond-Burton 57, Elgin Academy 46: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer scored 18 points and Deegan Cooley added 14 as the Rockets (4-0) remained unbeaten with a nonconference win over the Hilltoppers.

Ryan Wisniewski scored 10 points for R-B. Meyer hit 6 for 6 on free throws and Cooley was 9 for 11. They both were 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter as the Rockets pulled away.

The score was tied at 36-36 after three quarters.

Alden-Hebron 62 Ashton-Franklin Center 43: At Hebron, the Giants (3-0) remained unbeaten with a nonconference victory over the Raiders.

Ben Vole led A-H with 26 points, Nolan Vanderstappen scored 11 and Fabian Carreno had 10.

Girls basketball

Marian Central 47, Rosary 31: At Aurora, Abbey Miner and Ella Notaro each scored 11 points as the Hurricanes defeated the Royals in their nonconference game.

Madison Kenyon added 10 for Marian (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Hinckley-Big Rock 57, Alden-Hebron 47: At the Hinckley-Big Rock Shootout, the Giants lost to the Royals.

Jessica Weber led A-H with 18 points and Evelyn Heber tossed in 12. Both hit four 3s. Weber passed 1,000 points for her career.

Dakota 54, Alden-Hebron 44: At the Hinckley-Big Rock Shootout, Weber scored 18 points and hit threes and Hannah Reiter added 13 points in the loss.

Girls bowling

Jefferson Invitational: At Rockford, Marengo finished ninth out of 17 teams with 2,359 in the tournament.

Krystal Macias led the Indians with a 518 series and two 190 games. Gabriella Magrini rolled a 514 series with a 189 for Marengo.

Girls wrestling

Waukegan Tournament: At Waukegan, Harvard’s Alexa Herrera (110) won with three pins and McHenry’s Natalie Corona (145) won by a fall for her championship.

Corona pinned Harvard’s Ithandehui Rosas in the title bout. Rosas advanced to that final with a pin and a decision.

McHenry’s Sophia Brown (235) won a championship with a pin.

Dundee-Crown had placers with Diamond Rodriguez (100) and Perla Lomeli (140) in third place, while Leslie Figuroa (105), Iris Torres (110) and Mackenzie Lessner (155) took fourths.

McHenry’s Addison Hodges (115) and Bri Duran (120) took thirds and Madalynn Sima (170) was fourth.

Boys swimming

Harlem Logterman Invitational: At Machesney Park, the District 300 co-op team finished second with 225 points and Huntley took third with 186 in the 11-team meet.

Hononegah won the meet with 253.

District 300, which has swimmers from Dundee-Crown, Hampshire and Jacobs, got wins from Max Chiappetta (500-yard freestyle) and Luke Johnson (200 individual medley) and got seconds from Gabe Niemi (100 butterfly) and Chiappetta (200 freestyle).

Johnson, Chiappetta, Justin Bernstein and Charlie Mason won the 200 freestyle relay, and Johnson, Niemi, Mason and Colin Phan took second in the 200 medley relay.

Chiappetta, Bernstein, Phan and Niemi took third in the 400 freestyle relay and Mason was third in the 200 IM. Bernstein was third in the 100 backstroke.

Huntley’s Luke Hackemack won the 200 freestyle and took third in the 500 freestyle.

Hackemack swam with Matt Glosson, Josh Tungol and Owen Dassie for third in the 200 medley relay and with Dassie, Szymon Osadnik and Oscar Siwiec for second in the 400 freestyle relay.