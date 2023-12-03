Shop with a Cop event brings holiday joy

Students and police officers get breakfast during the Shop with a Cop event Dec. 3, 2023 in Crystal Lake (Claire O'Brien)

Children across McHenry County got some holiday shopping done with police officers early Sunday through the Shop with a Cop event.

The annual event took place at three locations in McHenry, Crystal Lake and Harvard, and about 200 children participated countywide, according to a Facebook post from McHenry County Police Charities.

In Crystal Lake, children and police officers arrived at Walmart mostly, between 6 and 7 a.m., to do their shopping, then headed to Glacier Ridge Elementary School for breakfast.

Before shopping, some of the children at the event said they were looking forward to the breakfast.

The children picked out a variety of items including toys, stuffed animals, clothes and other things.

“It’s just a joyful experience,” Glacier Ridge principal Anastasia Gruper said.

According to a news release from the school district, Gruper also serves as secretary on the McHenry County Police Charities board. The group helps put on the Shop with a Cop event each year, and it has gone on for more than 25 years.

Gruper said there is someone on the board who participated in Shop with a Cop when they were a child.

“We’re trying to make positive connections,” Gruper said.

“I got to hang out with some people I never knew,” one child said.

Vidal Garcia of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said he enjoyed “interacting with the kids” during the event.

Once at the school, the children and police officers were served a breakfast featuring eggs, waffles and other food, while Santa and Mrs. Claus were in the cafeteria.

Teachers and administrators from District 47 wrapped presents.

Glacier Ridge Assistant Principal Karla Reinhardt said she saw many “really excited” children at the event. “They learn the importance of giving.”

Children in attendance spoke to Santa during and after the breakfast.

Santa said he asked the children if they were naughty or nice. Some of the children told the Northwest Herald they weren’t sure what they wanted to ask, and Santa said one child asked him for “everything” for Christmas.

“I believe in it,” Santa said of the Shop with a Cop event.

Mrs. Claus said she was very appreciative of the cops taking the children out to the store.

“It’s just so nice what the police are doing.”