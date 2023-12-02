McHenry Elementary Education Foundation to host craft, vendor fair

The McHenry Elementary Education Foundation will host a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Parkland School, 1802 N. Ringwood Road in McHenry.

The event will feature more than 60 craft and vendor displays. Parking and admission to the event are free. Musical entertainment will be provided by McHenry School District 15 students from McHenry Middle School, Parkland and the Riverwood Performing Arts Club. Raffle prizes and MJ’s Coffee Bar will be available.

Funds raised at this event will go toward designated initiatives and programs, supporting minigrants that are awarded to District 15 educators and maintaining annually awarded scholarships to McHenry Community High School District 156 students.