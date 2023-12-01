Hampshire boys wrestling beats Prairie Ridge: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30

Boys wrestling

Hampshire 55, Prairie Ridge 17: At Crystal Lake, Andrew Salmieri (120 pounds), Samuel Beamon (138), John Janicki (144), Aric Abbott (150), Uriah Beamon (157), Michael Brannigan (165), Braeden Tiedt (190) and Joey Ochoa (285) all recorded wins for the Whip-Purs in a Fox Valley Conference dual win against the Wolves.

Praire Ridge earned wins from Jake Lowitzki (113), Mikey Meade (126), Tommy Coughlin (132) and Walter Pollack (215).

Girls basketball

Richmond-Burton 44, Harvard 33: At Richmond, Kaylin Lotz had 13 points to lead the Rockets to their first Kishwaukee River Conference win of the season.

Meadow Rosendahl had eight points for R-B (3-6, 1-1) and Mattie Furzland tossed in seven.

Harvard fell to 1-4, 0-2.

South Beloit 39, Alden-Hebron 29: At Hebron, Rileigh Gaddini scored 10 points for the Giants (5-2, 0-1) in their Northeastern Athletic Conference opener against the Sobos.

Jessica Webber added six points in the loss.

Boys basketball

Stillman Valley 64, Harvard 48: At Harvard, Adam Cooke poured in 23 points as the Hornets (0-3) fell to the Cardinals in nonconference action.

Julian Acosta tossed in nine points.

Grant 58, Johnsburg 52: At Fox Lake, Ashton Stern nailed six 3-pointers for 18 points in the Skyhawks’ nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.

Jarrel Albea had 13 points and Jayce Schmitt added 10 for Johnsburg (1-5).

North Boone 62, Marengo 31: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings had 20 points and five rebounds for the Indians (0-6) in a nonconference loss to the Vikings.

Boys bowling

McHenry 3,492, Grayslake North 3,412: At Fairhaven Lanes in Mundelein, Lee McClellan bowled a match-high 657 series for the Warriors and was two pins short of a perfect game with a 298.

Austin Kleimann had a 653 series and 253 high game. Payton Spratt had a 608 series and Nate Halsema added a 573.

Marengo 3,436, Sycamore 3,036: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Cody Stallings rolled a 727 series and Hunter Pankow had a 715 series for the Indians in a win against the Spartans.

Stallings had games of 224, 268 and 235, and Pankow had games of 234, 256 and 225. Justin Fluger had a 667 series and 259 high game.

Burlington Central 2,793, Plano 2,318: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Gavyn Gonzalez had a match-high 573 series to lead the Rockets past the Reapers.

Kainen Hoshina recorded a 493 series.

Girls bowling

Burlington Central 2,311, McHenry 1,762: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Jessica Zizas had a 472 series for the Rockets to beat the Warriors.

Leslie Duran had a 432 series to lead McHenry.