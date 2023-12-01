Ex-McHenry man admits to abusing a cat, gets probation and is ordered no contact with ‘any pets’

A former McHenry man accused of abusing two cats – Winky and Dipsy – has pleaded guilty to cruel treatment of one of the animals and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Nicholas Martins-Leshinski, 22, must also complete 40 hours of public service and is restricted from having contact with “any pets,” Judge James Cowlin wrote in a sentencing order. Those are terms of a plea deal in which the defendant admitted guilt to one count of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor, records in the McHenry Court show.

Martins-Leshinski, who has since moved to Iowa, was initially charged last year with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, Class 4 felonies, as well as two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and a violation of animal owner duties, according to the criminal indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Had he been convicted on the Class 4 felony, he could have been sentenced to prison from one to three years and up to $25,000 in fines.

Authorities alleged that on or about Sept. 18, 2021, Martins-Leshinski “cruelly treated, tormented, and/or abused” both cats by causing blunt force trauma, according to the indictment.

He also was accused of failing to provide veterinary care “to prevent the suffering of” Dipsy, according to the indictment.