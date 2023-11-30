Huntley boys basketball stays undefeated: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Boys basketball

Huntley 61, Cary-Grove 51: At Cary, Christian Wilson tossed in 15 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Red Raiders (5-0, 1-0) stayed undefeated with a Fox Valley Conference win against the Trojans (1-3, 1-0).

Omare Segarra had 12 points and four assists, Bryce Walker had nine points and Ethan Blackmore had eight points and five rebounds for Huntley.

Ryan Elbert had 17 points and two 3-pointers to lead C-G. Jake Hornok added 12 points and two 3s.

Hampshire 57, Prairie Ridge 54: At Hampshire, Nick Louis had 18 points and three 3s as the Whip-Purs (3-1, 1-0) held off the Wolves (0-4, 0-1) in the FVC victory.

Adrien Ugochukwu had 15 points and Chayse Gray added 10.

Prairie Ridge was led by Ben Gablenz with 17 points and two 3s. Eli Loeding had 12 points and three 3s, and Angel Rodriguez had 10 points.

Burlington Central 51, Crystal Lake Central 28: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (3-1, 1-0) beat the Tigers (0-6, 0-1) in their FVC opener. Preston Mast led Crystal Lake Central with 13 points.

Crystal Lake South 40, Dundee-Crown 27: At Carpentersville, AJ Demirov had 13 points for the Gators (4-1, 1-0) in an FVC win against the Chargers (2-2, 0-1).

Christian Rohde added 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for South.

Genoa-Kingston 63, Marengo 46: At Marengo, Derek Bibbings recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Indians (0-5) in a nonconference loss to the Cogs.

Cory Castaneda chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds for Marengo.

Girls basketball

Marian Central 47, Winnebago 26: At Winnebago, the Hurricanes moved to 5-1 with a nonconference win over the Indians.

Madison Kenyon led Marian with 14 points, Juliette Huff had 13 and Ella Notaro and Abbey Miner each had nine.

Grayslake Central 55, Prairie Ridge 41: At Grayslake, Addie Meyer led the Wolves (2-4) with 13 points in a nonconference loss to the Rams. Ali Storz added eight points.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,798, Johnsburg 3,516: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Matthew Fishman rolled a match-high 688 series to lead the Raiders past the Skyhawks. Fishman had games of 206, 247 and 235.

Matt Hoglind had a 643 series and 240 high game for Huntley, Austin Tenglin had a 636 series and 244 high game and Noah Waters had a 632 series and 225 high game. Joey Humphrey bowled a 610 series.

Aiden Schwichow had a 660 series and match-high 268 game to lead the Skyhawks. Payton Fiene added a 614 series and 246 high game. Keegan Jewell had a 592 series.

Harvard 3,124, Marengo 2,724: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Gael Roman led the Hornets to a win against the Indians with a match-high 563 series.

Dominick Santiago had a 553 series for Harvard and Logan Garafol had a 544. Garafol had a 222 high game.

Justin Fluger led Marengo with a 523 series.

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,006, Johnsburg 2,565: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Erica DeBello rolled a 606 series and 229 high game for the Raiders in a win against the Skyhawks.

Prianca Waters added a 582 series and 236 high game for Huntley.

Julia McCue led Johnsburg with a 432 series.

Marengo 2,070, Harvard 1,696: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Gabriella Magrini rolled a 452 series for the Indians in a win over the Hornets.

Macie Norgard had a 419 series for Harvard.

Woodstock co-op 2,458, Dundee-Crown 2,156: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Ava Caldwell bowled a 546 series and 210 high game to lead the Blue Streaks past the Chargers.

Isabella Bratko had a 471 series for D-C.