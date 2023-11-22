Spencer Cullum scores 28 in Woodstock’s first win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 21

Boys basketball

Woodstock 57, Round Lake 21: At the Woodstock Thanksgiving Tournament, Spencer Cullum scored 28 points to lead the Blue Streaks to their first win of the season Tuesday night.

Samuel Chapman added 13 points for Woodstock (1-1).

Woodstock North 54, Cary-Grove 51: At the Woodstock Thanksgiving Tournament, Tyler Ward scored 21 points and the Thunder held on to win their first game of the season.

Cade Blaksley scored 11 points for WN (1-1) while Brandon Alexander finished with six.

Alex Berndt, Jacob Duvall and Ryan Boutwell each scored 10 points for the Thunder (0-2).

Harlem 54, Crystal Lake Central 46: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Tigers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season.

Crystal Lake South 58, Buffalo Grove 42: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Gators won their second straight game behind 13 points, six steals and four assists from Anthony Demirov.

Michael Prokos added 10 points for South (2-0) while James Carlson had nine points and five rebounds, Cooper Buelna finished with eight points and Carson Trivellini added six points and three assists.

Huntley 56, Johnsburg 47: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, Bryce Walker led the way with 18 points to lead the Red Raiders to a second straight win.

Walker also had four assists while Omare Segarra finished just behind him with 17 points and five rebounds for Huntley (2-0). Lucas Crosby added eight points while Christian Wilson finished with seven.

Waukegan 88, Marian Central 64: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, Christian Bentancur scored 12 points but the Hurricanes couldn’t win their season-opener.

Cale McThenia added 11 points for Marian (0-1) while Declan Pivnicka finished with 10.

South Elgin 68, Prairie Ridge 51: At the Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament, the Wolves dropped their season opener.

Richmond-Burton 54, Williams Bay 42: At Richmond, Deegan Cooley scored 15 points to lead the Rockets to a win in their season-opener.

Maddox Meyer finished with 12 points for R-B (1-0) while Ryan Wisniewski added nine.

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 38, Woodstock 37: At Hebron, Jessica Webber scored 18 points to lead the Green Giants to a nonconference win.

Rileigh Gaddini added six points for AH (4-1) while Evelyn Heber and Hannah Reiter each finished the night with five points.

Anna Crenshaw led the way for the Blue Streaks (0-3) by scoring 10 points while Natalie Morrow added eight.

St. Viator 57, Dundee-Crown 49: At the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament, Monica Sierzputowski scored 21 points but the Chargers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season.

Mikayla Saas added 10 points for D-C (0-4) while Theriz Mercado had seven.

Fremd 71, Hampshire 37: At the Hampshire Doreen Zierer Turkey Tourney, Chloe Van Horn scored 14 points but the Whip-Purs couldn’t find a way to win.

Whitney Thompson added 9 points for Hampshire (1-3) while Ashley Herzing finished the night with 6 points.

Marian Central 61, Harlem 27: At Machesney Park, Ella Notaro scored 21 points to lead the Hurricanes to their third straight win.

Juliette Huff finished in double-digits with 18 points for Marian (3-1) while Abbey Miner rounded out the high scoring with 10.

Belvidere North 53, Woodstock North 39: At the Wauconda Tournament, the Thunder (2-2) dropped their second straight game.

McHenry 35, Argo 31: At the Maine East Thanksgiving Tournament, Avery Stinger and Erin Nothdorf each scored 12 points to help the Warriors win their first game of the season.

Gabby Grasser and Ali Ahrens each scored five points for McHenry (1-3).

Boys Wrestling

Fremd Quad: At Palatine, Huntley picked up three wins to start its season. The Red Raiders beat Fremd 33-29, Lake Zurich 60-12 and Grayslake Central 48-22.

Marengo 78, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, the Indians won all of their matches to start the season with a shutout win.