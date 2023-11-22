Richardson Christmas Tree Farm kicks off holiday season by donating more than 100 trees to troops

Wendy and George Richardson stand with about 30 of their trees that will be donated to Trees for Troops. (Michelle Meyer)

Dozens of Christmas trees awaited their new homes by a FedEx trailer at the Richardson Farm in Spring Grove. In less than two weeks, more than 100 trees will be on their way to military bases across the country for U.S. military families.

Started in 2005, the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm has been able to donate scores hundreds of trees to U.S. military families from customer donations in partnership with Christmas Spirit Foundation’s Trees for Troops.

Customers can buy a tree to donate for $75 at the farm. The farm also collects monetary donations throughout the year.

The family business is operated by brothers George and Robert Richardson, along with their wives Wendy and Carol, respectively, and George’s son Ryan and his wife Kristen. Ryan Richardson represents the sixth generation in the family business.

“Freedom isn’t free. We appreciate living in the U.S. and all that the military does to help keep our country free,” George Richardson said in a news release. “This is a great way to deliver some Christmas spirit to those actively serving in our armed forces, and to say thank you. We’ve been big supporters of Trees for Troops since its inception.”

Trees nationwide will be distributed to 93 military bases by FedEx, Richardson said in the release. Each base determines how the trees get distributed.

Trees are sent to bases in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force and National Guard, Wendy Richardson said. Three Illinois bases receive the trees including Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County.

“It is truly a great way to spread holiday cheer to people who sacrifice a great deal in service to our nation,” Wendy Richardson said.

She also is the board chair of the nationwide Christmas Spirit Foundation. The foundation expects to surpass delivering 300,000 trees this season since it started 18 years ago.

“That’s pretty impressive,” she said. “We are able to help 300,000 families.”

The Richardson Farm collects donated trees from around the area, including farms in Lily Lake and Hebron, Wendy Richardson said. About 110 trees, with 65 trees from the Richardson Farm, will be shipped out with FedEx on Dec. 4.

The Trees for Troops donations aren’t the only things the Richardsons are preparing for. With the Christmas tree farm scheduled to open for the season at 9 a.m. Friday, multiple barns’ interiors are being transformed into a winter wonderland with a wreath workshop, a barn filled with pre-cut Christmas trees and a holiday shop filled with gifts.

The Richardson Farm is more than 500 acres, with 140 acres dedicated to Christmas trees. George Richardson expects to sell about 6,000 trees this year.

The farm is selling pre-cut Fraser firs from northern Wisconsin. The cut-your-own tree fields have Fraser firs, concolor firs, Douglas firs, white pines, blue spruces and Canaan firs grown at the farm.

Richardson Christmas Tree Farm has seen increased demand because of nearby tree farms closing and a limited inventory due to some dry summers, George Richardson said.

The Richardsons planted more than 10,000 seedlings this year in preparation for increasing demand over the next few years. It takes about seven years for a tree to grow, George Richardson said.

“We’re always harvesting and planting,” he said.

In 2022, an estimated 22 million real Christmas trees were bought, according to a survey by the National Christmas Tree Association.

Richardson Farm employees were busy preparing for the Christmas tree farm’s opening by creating wreaths, garland and bows.

Wreath-maker Nancy Harr said a wreath can take her anywhere from 20 minutes to almost an hour to complete, depending on the size. The farm plans to make about 1,000 wreaths and 4,000 feet of garland this season.

“There’s a definite art to it,” George Richardson said.

Tree farm hours this year will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 10 at the farm, 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove. Cut-your-own tree activities will end Dec. 3, but pre-cut trees will remain available until Dec. 10.

The Spring Grove-based farm has been a family operation since 1836. Once a farm with milk cows, pigs and crops, the Richardson Farm focuses on agritourism with events throughout the year: the Tulip Festival in the spring, a sunflower festival in the summer, the “World’s Largest” corn maze in the fall and the Christmas Tree Farm in the winter, among other events.

When asked what her favorite season is, Wendy Richardson said all of them are special.

“Wherever we are at is the most fun,” she said.