Home completely destroyed by fire near Crystal Lake

A home is destroyed at the 1800 block of Louise Street in Nunda Township Thursday morning. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

A home and its contents are considered a complete loss and a resident suffers minor injuries in a residential fire near Crystal Lake Thursday morning, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District reports.

Firefighters responded to a call for a residential structure fire at 3:51 a.m. Thursday at the 1800 block of Louise Street in Nunda Township, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District communication specialist Alex Vucha said.

First responders arrived within eight minutes to find a “heavy fire showing from the front of a two-story home,” Vucha said.

“Within minutes, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” he said.

One resident was home and escaped before firefighters arrived. The adult male resident was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries and has been released. Two cats might be missing, Vucha said.

The fire was considered under control by 5:15 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.

Nunda firefighters requested aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and 24 neighboring fire departments responded. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted, Vucha said.