Driver flown to hospital after one-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake

A Wonder Lake man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Crystal Lake, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office, the Crystal Lake Fire Department and a LifeNet helicopter responded to a call of a car crash involving one driver at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Edgewood Road, east of Bay Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Edgewood Road when the car “exited the roadway to the right and struck several trees,” according to the release.

The 40-year-old driver was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with minor injuries.

Edgewood Road was closed from Bay Road to Jenny Jae Lane for more than three hours.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and charges are expected to be made, according to the release.