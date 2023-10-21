McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 8-Oct. 14

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 8 through Oct. 14. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Ronnie Ross, 36, of the 11100 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, Oct. 13, with aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old, wire fraud and false impersonation of an attorney.

Crystal Lake

Brooke R. MacKoy, 36, of the 3800 block of Thornberry Way, Lake in the Hills, was charged Monday, Oct. 9, with aggravated battery to a police officer.

Johnsburg

Eric S. J. Lunsford, 34, of the 400 block of Sunset Drive, Lakewood, was charged Sunday, Oct. 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Andrew L. Goldsberry, 24, of the 400 block of Sunset Drive, Lakewood, was charged Sunday, Oct. 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Angel M. H. Perez, 23, of the 1500 block of West 72nd Place, Chicago, was charged Sunday, Oct. 8, with resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury. On Oct. 11, he was charged with driving without a valid license, operating an uninsured vehicle and for improper windshield condition.

Jose I. Serratos, 48, of the 5200 block of Wonder Woods Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 12, with domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Sam A. Benbenek, of the 200 block of Channel Drive, Island Lake, was charged Saturday, Oct. 14, with possession of a controlled substance any amount.

Spring Grove

Randal A. Harris, 52, of the 42600 block of North Park Avenue, Antioch, was charged Monday, Oct. 9, with driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a loaded weapon in a vehicle.

Woodstock

Adrian K. Clark, 36, was charged Friday, Oct. 13, with failing to register a new residence as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.