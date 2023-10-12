McHenry County grand jury report for week of Oct. 1 - 7

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 1 to 7. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Steven M. Manson, 33, of the 700 block of MC 8054, Yellville, Arkansas, failing to report an accident involving personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash, failing to give information and render aid, driving while license suspended.

Tony A. Mills, 52, of the 1000 block of Hayes Street, Harvard, 16 counts of possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Charissa M. Sharp, 38, of the 4400 block of North 51st Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction.

Tyler J. Diehl, 26, of the 800 block of Village Quarter Road, West Dundee, retail theft with previous conviction.

Michael J. Reilly, 41, of the 5600 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago, retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Michael Ramirez, 48, of the 100 block of Hickory Road, Oakwood Hills, four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, resisting a police officer.

Karla A. Solomon, 52, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Bresney Jean Pierre Ortiz-Sanchez, 18, of the 0-100 block of Gates Road, Crystal Lake, retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Megan L. Wingstrom, 33, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, forgery, unlawful acquistion of a controlled substance.

TJ Young, 26, of the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, retail theft of property worth more than $300.

David D. Phipps, 27, of the 17100 block of Whittier Avenue, Hazel Crest, retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction.

William A. Skidmore, 19, of the 1100 block of Lela Court, Schaumburg, four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a paramedic, two counts of resisting a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Canyon R. Smith, 47, of the 1600 block of Rolling Hills Drive, Crystal Lake, criminal damage to property.