McHenry fatal boat crash victims described as ‘kind-hearted, giving’

Tim Mertins loved going out in his boat in the evenings with his wife, often taking friends and family along, according to a longtime family friend.

Authorities on Monday identified Mertins, of McHenry, as one of two people killed when a boat sped off the Fox River Saturday, flipped over and landed in a yard along Country Club Drive outside McHenry.

Officials with Illinois Conservation Police, which is investigating the crash, identified the deceased as husband and wife, but authorities have not yet released Mertins’ wife’s name, nor has the family confirmed it to the Northwest Herald.

Authorities said they were still investigating why the boat ran aground, hitting the decking on a home, breaking apart and landing on top of two people killed.

Tim Mertins, 62, was identified Monday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office after he was pronounced dead in an operating room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he’d been airlifted following the crash. He died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said in a prepared statement.

Mertins’ wife was killed at the scene, officials said. The McHenry County Coroner had not released her name as of late Monday.

Longtime friend Sandi Schober said Mertins’ wife was from Schaumburg, attended Conant High School in Hoffman Estates and that the two friends met decades ago when they were teenagers and worked together at a Brown’s Chicken in Schaumburg.

The friends went to different colleges after high school but kept in touch, visiting each other at school, “camping with the girls” in the summer and getting together for family holiday parties, birthdays, christenings “and all of that,” Schober said.

“No matter the distance, we kept up with each other and picked up where we left off” when they saw each other, she said.

The couple’s family includes two adult children, said Schober, who described the couple as “always kind-hearted, giving, hard-working people” and Mertins’ wife as being someone with an “infectious smile” and always there to listen.

“They raised two great kids, a boy and a girl,” she said.

Schober lives in Wisconsin now but said she’s often gone out boating on the Fox River with Mertins and his wife during summer visits to Illinois.

“We really had a lot of laughs and great memories,” Schober said, calling them “positive people.”

The boat was described by conservation police as a 33-foot Cobalt. After it hit the shore, the twin outboard cruiser traveled 73 feet onto the shore, authorities said.

Witnesses reported the boat was “traveling very fast up and down the Fox River south of the Snuggery Restaurant ... weaving back and forth across the water,” Illinois Conservation Police said in a release.

Neighbors described harrowing scenes of trying to help remove the couple from underneath the boat.