1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat runs aground, hits house in McHenry

One person was killed and another was in critical condition after a boat ran aground in McHenry and struck a house, an official said.

The boat was on the Fox River when it left the waterway and landed in a yard along Country Club Drive, authorities said. Sgt. Eric Schreiber of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said the boat clipped some decking on the house.

He said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

The frightening moments were caught on a nearby surveillance camera. https://t.co/IUv1j9Nuwh — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 1, 2023

Video footage posted from a Nest camera on abc7chicago.com showed the boat speeding across the river and into a house.