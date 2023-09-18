New Wendy’s coming to Crystal Lake

Drivers on Route 14 in Crystal Lake might notice a new restaurant coming to the area that looks like a lot of newer Wendy’s restaurants.

Crystal Lake Economic Development Manager Heather Maieritsch said the new restaurant is indeed a Wendy’s, which will be located at 5501 Route 14. The new Wendy’s will be next door to Guzman y Gomez, which opened earlier this year.

Maieritsch said the current Wendy’s near the intersection of Route 14 and Main Street, at 6116 Route 14, will close when the new one opens.

Maieritsch said there is not yet a concrete opening date for the new Wendy’s location.

“They’re hoping to open by the end of the year,” she said.

Maieritsch said the current Wendy’s location will be for sale, but she doesn’t think it will be on the market long once it’s listed.

“I do anticipate it would fill quickly,” she said.

An email to the Wendy’s media relations team was not returned, and a phone number was unavailable.