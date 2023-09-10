City of McHenry to host 9/11 ceremony Monday

The city of McHenry at 9 a.m. Monday will host a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park to honor the lives lost at the World Trade Center in New York on 9/11.
McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett will kick off the event, followed by a moment of silence to correspond with the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower at 9:05 a.m.
The McHenry High School Choir will sing the national anthem, and the school’s “Surround Sound” choir will perform commemorative songs.
The McHenry County Chief’s Honor Guard will raise the American flag. Other speakers include McHenry Chief of Police John Birk and McHenry Township Fire Protection District Chief Rudy Horist.
“We want to honor those who have lost their lives and not to forget,” McHenry Public Information Officer Michael Spohn said. “I hope we do this forever.”
The free event is open to all. For information, visit cityofmchenry.org.