Man accused of stealing more than $6K from Crystal Lake man

A $50,000 warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Crystal Lake man, according to McHenry County court records.

Kamil S. Staszel, 25, of the 4100 block of Ottawa Avenue in Norridge, is charged with theft by deception of more than $5,000 from a person older than 60, Class 2 felony, as well as theft through unauthorized control of $500 to $10,000, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted on the Class 2 felony, Staszel could be sentenced to between three and seven years in prison. The charge also is probational.

He is accused of depriving a man older than 60 of $6,400 between May 1 and May 15, according to the criminal complaint.

Staszel and the man had a business relationship, Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said.

The man was attempting to hire Staszel to perform work and while attempting to get the work completed, the man made two payments to Staszel, Neumann said.

“After some time, the work was not completed so the [alleged] victim notified the police which resulted in the start of the investigation,” Neumann said.

Staszel was not in the county jail as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail log.

He also did not have a lawyer listed in his case.