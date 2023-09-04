McHenry County Sheriff’s Office hiring correctional officers

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for correctional officers.

The physical agility test and written exam will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Applications and all required documents must be received by noon Friday, Sept. 29.

Additional information can be found at mchenrysheriff.org/join-us/work-with-us/#corrections-officer.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and be a U.S. citizen. A valid driver’s license and firearm owner’s identification card are required, and employees must live within McHenry County, any bordering county or Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin within one year of hiring.

The position’s starting rate is $29.06 hourly, or $60,435.67 annually. Employees receive paid holidays, paid vacation, annual raises and sick time after a one-year probation period. Medical, dental and life insurance is offered by the county for the employee and their dependents. Benefits are subject to change, depending on the union’s collective bargaining agreement.