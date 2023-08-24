Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to theft of more than $100K from Lake in the Hills business

A Crystal Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $100,000 from the Lake in the Hills business where he worked, according to McHenry County court records.

Donovan Greene, 32, of the 6100 block of Sands Road, pleaded guilty to theft of $100,000 to $500,000, a Class 1 felony, according to an order filed Wednesday.

A Class 1 felony is punishable by four to 15 years in prison and also is probational.

In exchange for entering the guilty plea, other charges were dismissed, including defrauding a financial institution of between $10,000 and $100,000 and the fraudulent use of a credit card involving more than $150, according to court records.

Between Feb. 23, 2015, and Sept. 4, 2020, the indictment alleged that Greene “with the intent to defraud” executed a loan scheme using the names of the owners of AMS Store and Shred, a business in Lake in the Hills, and issued himself double paychecks while acting as the business’s accountant.

The complaint also alleged that Greene stole $138,032 in cash from the business.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said Greene worked for the business and committed the offenses over a span of almost five years.

Youash said Greene was responsible for the accounting department and he “gave himself extra payroll checks, additional commission earnings and used a company credit card for personal purchases.”

Prosecutors estimate he stole close to $400,000. The company’s insurance covered $175,000 of the loss and Greene will likely be required to pay back the remaining $225,000, which may be addressed at a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 13, Youash said.

“This was not a negotiated plea and there is currently no agreement in place for sentencing,” Youash said.

Greene’s attorney and a representative from the business declined to comment.