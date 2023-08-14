McHenry County felony report for week of July 30 - Aug. 5, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 30 through Aug. 5. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Fred Tenayuca, 57, of the 300 block of Hiawatha Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, July 30, with aggravated driving under the influence with two prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a traffic control signal and stopping on the roadway.
Areli Y. Falcon-Vasquez, 30, of the 700 block of Logan Avenue, Elgin, was charged Monday, July 31, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine and obstructing identification.
Aaron Almendarez, 35, of the 3700 block of West 115th Street, Alsip, was charged Friday, Aug. 4, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
David D. Cardenas, 24, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Aug. 5, with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding.
Karla A. Solomon, 52, of the 600 block of West Judd Street, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jeremy J. Doane, 41, of the 200 block of South Prospect Street, Rockford, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, with possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of property worth more than $10,000.
Giovanni L. Raimondi, 47, of the 2100 block of 22nd Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, July 31, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and concealment of license plate.
Richard F. Cosson, 54, of the 8300 block of Condor Circle, Lakewood, was charged Friday, Aug. 4, with failing to register with the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.
Aaron G. Velazquez, 64, of the 19400 block of Harmony Road, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Aug. 5, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked, driving while license suspended without required BAIID device, obstructing a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and speeding.
McHenry
Brody W. Coudal, 22, of the 500 block of Birch Road, Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 31, with possession of less than 30 grams of cocaine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Jose A. Zuniga-Olivas, 54, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 2, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin and possession of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine.
Joel Martel-Nevarez, 47, of the 200 block of North Loucks Street, Aurora, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of cocaine.
Mark W. Glosson, 46, of the N1500 block of Overlook Drive, Genoa City, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, with failing to report a crash involving personal injury, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, endangering the life or health of a child and reckless driving.
Woodstock
Mathew L. Eames, 50, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, with possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.
Jeremy J. Doane, 41, of the 200 block of South Prospect Street, Rockford, was charged Thursday, Aug. 3, with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault by threatening with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.