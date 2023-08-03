Man accused of possessing 900+ grams of heroin held in McHenry County jail on $500K bond

A man accused of possessing more than 900 grams of heroin was being held Thursday in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 bond, according to the jail log and a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Jose Armando Zuniga-Olivas, 53, of the 400 block of Fourth Street in Rockford, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance-900 grams or more of heroin, a Class X felony, as well as possessing a controlled substance being 900 grams or more of heroin and possession of between one and 15 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.

A Class X felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

In order to be released from the county jail, Zuniga-Olivas must post $50,000.

Zuniga-Olivas, who is being represented by the McHenry County Public Defenders office, is due in court for preliminary hearing Monday.