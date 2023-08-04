Woodstock police say man driving stolen vehicle, struck motorcycle in parking spot on the Square

Woodstock police said a man driving a vehicle allegedly stolen from Island Lake was “dangerously” following behind a motorcycle Thursday before crashing into it after the driver parked the bike.

Jeremy J. Doane, 41, of the 200 block of South Prospect Street in Rockford, was charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and theft/unauthorized control of property of between $10,000 and $100,000, Class 2 felonies, as well as aggravated assault, threatening with a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, according to complaints filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on a Class 2 felony, Doane could be sentenced to prison between three and seven years. The charge also is probational.

About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Woodstock Police said they were dispatched to the area of U.S. Route 14 and Dean Street in response to a motorcycle driver reporting that a black Nissan Sentra had been “noticeably following them, often at dangerously close distances,” according to a news release issued by the Woodstock Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle continued driving into the historic Woodstock Square and parked in the 100 block of Cass Street. The Nissan Sentra continued to follow the motorcycle. The motorcyclist stepped onto the sidewalk “just prior to the driver of the black Nissan Sentra pulling into the same parking stall, striking the motorcycle,” police said.

Moments later, police arrived and met with both people and identified the driver of the Nissan as Doane.

Police said there was no known prior association between Doane and the motorcyclist.

During the investigation, North East Regional Communications Center alerted police that the Nissan was reported stolen from Island Lake and that the owner had a Glock pistol stored inside the vehicle, police said.

Police found and secured the pistol and Doane was arrested. Doane and the pistol were turned over to Island Lake police.

Doane is accused of operating the stolen vehicle “in a manor which placed [the motorcyclist] in reasonable apprehension of being struck by said motor vehicle, in that the defendant chased [the driver] on his motorcycle for a long distance, causing [the motorcyclist] to jump off his motorcycle just before the defendant struck the motorcycle with his car,” according to the criminal complaint.

He also is accused of pursuing the motorcycle “at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic with the intent of striking said motorcycle,” according to the complaint.

Doane, who was assigned an attorney from the public defender’s office, was being held in the McHenry County jail on $40,000 bail. He would need to post $4,000 to be released. He is due in court for a bond hearing Monday.