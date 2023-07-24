McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of July 16, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Cesar Cruz Jr., 24, of the 5600 block of Broadway Street, Richmond; four counts of aggravated domestic battery, five counts of aggravated battery, four counts of domestic battery.
Erick Gomez-Rubi, 23, of the 1000 block of Joshua Tree Drive, Harvard; two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, 10 counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.
Shane M. Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Lane, Crystal Lake; five counts of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, violation of order protection.
Johnathan E. Freeman, 27, of the 500 block of East Calhoun Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery.
Dakota J. Wilkinson, 29, of the 300 block of Burr Avenue, McHenry; residential burglary, two counts of criminal trespass to residence.
Jarvoisias J. McCoy, 19, of the 200 block of Elmhurst Road, Crystal Lake; armed robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, theft.
Dawn V. Castagne, 43, of the 1200 block of Charles Street, McHenry; possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Nathan Y. Roed, 39, of the 400 block of Maplewood Drive, Antioch; driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt.
Mathew J. Seegmiller, 47, of the 0-100 block of Kelsey Court, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery.
Cynthia M. Done, 61, of the 700 block of Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Theodore L. King, 35, of the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue, Chicago; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding over 35 mph above limit, failure to dim headlights, improper lane use.
Kara L. Ibsh, 34, of the 200 block of 1/2 South State Street, Marengo; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Rudy A. Villarreal Jr., 49, of the 300 block of South Ann Street, Marengo; two counts of aggravated domestic battery, failure to register as violent offender against youth, four counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, theft of services.
Joshua B. Shanholtz, 42, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake; possession of ketamine, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Vanesa J. Onate-Espinoza, 32, of the 1200 block of Walden Oaks Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 200 grams of acetaminophen/hyrdocodone, two counts of battery.
Christina M. Sandfox, 31, of the 200 block of East Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn L. Hartman, 46, of the 600 block of Fremont Street, Belvidere; financial institution fraud, forgery, possession of fraudulent drivers license.
Gabriel H. Kussin-Baros, 20, of the 500 block of West Judd Street, Woodstock; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, domestic battery.
Thomas M. Stack, 58, of the 300 block of Valhalla Circle, Crystal Lake; possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.