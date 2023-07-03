Crystal Lake Fire chief announces retirement after 32-year career

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Chief Paul DeRaedt will retire Aug. 4 after nine years at the position.

DeRaedt was named chief in 2014, after James Moore retired after nine years as Crystal Lake’s fire chief.

DeRaedt’s career spans more than 32 years. Some career highlights include serving as the emergency manager during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as president of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 5 and serving on the McHenry County Local Emergency Planning Commission.

Crystal Lake City Manager Eric Helm said DeRaedt provided the “highest level of professional service” to Crystal Lake and Lakewood residents with a “steady and composed demeanor.”

Deputy Chief Craig Snyder will take over DeRaedt’s position in August, as appointed by Helm. Snyder has been the deputy chief since November 2021.

Snyder’s experience includes more than 20 years in firefighting and leadership roles at the fire department in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“We will miss Chief DeRaedt’s professionalism and leadership,” Helm said in a news release. “I am confident Chief Snyder will continue the city’s mission of providing the highest level of public service, helping to ensure Crystal Lake continues to be a great place to live.”