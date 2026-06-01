Global Brew Tap House liquor, gambling licenses revoked in St. Charles; city cites violations

Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles has had its liquor and gaming licenses revoked by the city. (Sandy Bressner)

Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles was home to 50 beers on tap and around 150 bottled craft beers from around the world – that was before its liquor license was revoked by the city.

The city said one of the prime reasons for revoking the license was the business’ “failure to file timely tax returns and remit the city alcohol tax.” When reached for comment, the business said not only has it paid in full everything owed to the city, but that the city was uncooperative in providing any help to prevent the business’ doors from closing.

The business is currently closed. The owners, VVAAMA Inc. can reapply for a liquor and gaming licenses, but approval by the city is not guaranteed, according to the city.

The city announced in a release on June 1 that the business’ liquor and video gaming licenses have been revoked. Mayor Clint Hull, acting as liquor control commissioner, enforced the issue during the May 18 meeting of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission.

According to the city, Global Brew Tap House was cited on April 10 for several alleged municipal ordinance violations, including “failure to timely file tax returns and remit the city alcohol tax.”

The city said the business failed to do this for eight separate months, including the entire period between August 2025 and February 2026.

The city also cited the business for what the city said was failure to pay in a timely manner late fees associated with the claimed unpaid alcohol taxes over a seven-month period from August 2025 to February 2026.

The business was also cited for what the city said were for non-permitted construction and for code violations. The city listed the “illegal buildout of a kitchen and installation of commercial kitchen equipment without first obtaining the required permit.”

Business representatives currently contests this claim.

The initial hearing regarding the alleged violations took place during the April 20 Liquor Control Commission meeting. The business appeared before the commission and was granted a continuance to May 18.

At the May 18 hearing, the licensee failed to appear, according to the city. The licensee also failed to file and answer, respond to the complaint or provide a completed arraignment form, according to the city.

A business representative said the city has repeatedly failed to respond to emails regarding the situation.

A default judgment against the business was entered and the Liquor Control Commission moved forward with revoking the business’ liquor and video gaming licenses.