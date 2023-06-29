Mercyhealth in Crystal Lake attracts applicants for jobs to fill hospital

More than 110 people visited a job fair and applied for jobs at the newly constructed Mercyhealth in Crystal Lake Wednesday, hospital officials said.

The hospital, set to open July 24, has filled about 95% of its positions and officials say they are working to get those employees prepared for opening day, Therese Michels, media relations specialist for the hospital, said Thursday.

Located near Route 31 and Three Oaks Road, the $105 million hospital will house the city’s first and only 24/7 emergency room, as well as private inpatient, surgery and intensive care suites; diagnostic services; and primary and specialty care doctors’ offices.

Among the nearly 20 clinic specialties to be available at the hospital which broke ground in 2021 are cancer care, cardiology, ear, nose and throat care, family medicine and gastroenterology, hospital officials said.

A public open house is planned at the hospital and the adjoining Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake facility from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Attendees will be able to participate in behind-the-scenes tours before the new campus opens to patients.

Visitors also can explore the Mercyhealth REACT helicopter, MD-1 emergency response vehicle and mobile mammography truck, the health and wellness expo and receive giveaways and listen to live music by the Mercynaries.

Human resources also will be present for those interested in learning about career opportunities at the hospital.