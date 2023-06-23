Crystal Lake’s first hospital, Mercyhealth, will be revealed in July

The new Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake is officially set to open on July 24.

The public will be able to tour the facility at an open house on Saturday, July 15. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital site, 875 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake.

Along with tours, there will be a wellness expo and live music.

Attendees will also be able to explore emergency response vehicles and the REACT helicopter. The hospital has a helipad on top of the building.

The project broke ground back in 2021 and was estimated to cost around $105 million. Hospital officials said previously that figure could be low because actual costs may be higher because of inflation and supply-chain issues.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic will be Crystal Lake’s first hospital with around-the-clock emergency care.

The hospital will have 13 in-patient beds, all in private rooms, including two of those being licensed intensive care units, officials previously said.

The facility will also offer family medicine, orthopedics, sports medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery, cardiology, cancer care, infusion therapy and physical therapy, according to Mercyhealth’s website.

There will be a private ribbon-cutting ceremony a few days before the public open house event.

A hiring event for positions at the location will be from 8 a.m. to noon on June 28 at the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake. Over a dozen positions are needed to be filled including nurses, security and food service staff.

The most recent hiring event that happened last week resulted in “a lot of people getting hired,” said Therese Michels, media relations specialist for Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth currently has a physical therapy location and a doctor’s office in Crystal Lake. Before this location’s opening, the nearest full-service hospitals to Crystal Lake are in Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock.

Information on the public open house event can be found at mercyhealthsystem.org/crystal-lake.