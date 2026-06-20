Huntley Fire Protection District mourns death of longtime trustee

The Huntley Fire Protection District is mourning the death of Trustee John E. Davis, who served on the board for 22 years, and whom fire officials describe as a “respected fire service leader.”

Davis, 78, died “after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” according to his obituary posted Tuesday. Davis dedicated 57 years to the fire service, including serving as chief for the Oak Park, Stone Park and Bedford Park fire departments.

Before serving as trustee, Davis was a fire commissioner for the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to a district news release. He also held numerous leadership positions within the fire service community, including president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, a member of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office Advisory Committee, coordinator for the Office of the State Fire Marshal Fire Officer III Certification Program and director on the Executive Board of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Education and Research Foundation.

“John dedicated his life to serving others and advancing the fire service,” district Fire Chief Daniel Wagner said in the release. “His experience, leadership and passion for the fire service made him an invaluable member of our organization. He was a trusted advisor, a strong advocate for our district and a friend to many. His impact will be felt for years to come.”

A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at DeFiore Funeral Home in Huntley. Family, friends and members of the fire service are invited to continue celebrating his life at the Huntley American Legion from 3 to 6 p.m., according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Camp I Am Me through the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

Davis’ obituary states: “John was a man of strong convictions, determination and quiet strength. He wasn’t someone who needed to be the loudest voice in the room; his presence alone commanded respect. When he spoke, people listened, not because he demanded attention, but because his words carried wisdom, experience and conviction.”