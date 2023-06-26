Lakewood man could be added to civil lawsuit with his son who crashed vehicle into Crystal Lake home

A motion filed in a civil lawsuit seeks to name the Lakewood father of a man who crashed his vehicle into a Crystal Lake home seriously injuring its occupant as a defendant claiming he is guilty of “negligent entrustment.”

The motion was filed last week on behalf of Angelo Pleotis, the man who was taking a shower on July 27, 2022, when Connor Kirkpatrick, 28, allegedly drove recklessly and slammed his 2017 Subaru Impreza into the side of his home.

Attorneys wrote in their motion filed last week that they want to convert Connor’s father Charles Kirkpatrick from a “respondent in discovery” to a defendant.

“Someone had taken over his body and [said] that everyone needs to die.” — Statement Connor Kirkpatrick made to his mother June 4, 2022, according a court filing

Attorneys for Pleotis are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 from both Connor and Charles Kirkpatrick, according to the lawsuit filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

“Although an automobile is not a dangerous instrumentality per se it may become one if it is operated by someone who is incompetent, inexperienced or reckless,” according to the motion written by attorneys from Taxman, Pollock, Murray and Bekkerman LLC in Chicago.

The motion states there is “strong suspicion” that the “purported negligence” of Charles Kirkpatrick “was a proximate cause of” Pleotis’ injuries.

The document goes on to state Charles Kirkpatrick, who lives in Lakewood where his son recently was charged criminally with setting a fire, knew his son’s behavior and mental health were in question prior to the crash at Pleotis’ home in the 100 block of South Heather Drive.

Charles Kirkpatrick, who also goes by Ed Kirkpatrick, is a retired police officer who worked for the Illinois Secretary of State Police until retiring in 2013. He owns Ed Kirkpatrick Group LLC. He describes himself and his business in an online post as a certified high performance coach, nutritionist and golf performance pro.

The motion states that at the time of the crash, Charles Kirkpatrick was supporting his son financially including paying for the vehicle involved in the crash, his cell phone, rent, electricity and cable bills.

The motion states that around the time of the crash Charles Kirkpatrick was aware his son was making suicidal statements and in one incident Connor Kirkpatrick “was out of control and hitting his head on the counter and punching the door.”

He also was aware his son “did not seem connected to reality or believed things that were happening to him that were not realistic,” according to the motion.

Charles Kirkpatrick also knew around the time of the crash his son “was issued a citation” for trespassing. “He thought he was going to someone’s house to meet and NBA player,” a scenario he had made up in his own head, according to the motion.

His father also knew his son had been in previous vehicle accidents, suffered closed head injuries, had issues with blood pressure for which he took medication, was in need of seeing a psychiatrist or mental health professional, and prior to the crash had “several episodes of losing consciousness and/or blacking out,” according to the motion.

Connor Kirkpatrick is being held without bond in McHenry County Jail on the arson charge and is facing multiple criminal felonies for the crash into Pleotis’ home.

Connor Kirkpatrick has had a history of interactions with police dating back to 2012 for reports of battery, making suicidal statements, harming himself at home and falsely reporting to being the victim of sexual assault, according to the motion.

According to the document, Charles Kirkpatrick knew his son had made statements to his mother on June 4, 2022, that “someone had taken over his body and that everyone needs to die.”

According to the motion, there is evidence that Charles Kirkpatrick knew of his son’s “incompetence to operate a motor vehicle.” He also knew or should have known his son would have operated the vehicle “recklessly” and “in a manner involving an unreasonable risk of harm to others,” according to the motion.

The motion is set to be argued Wednesday.

Connor Kirkpatrick is due in court for his criminal cases Thursday, where his attorneys may argue he be allowed to post bond.