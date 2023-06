Route 14 at North Rose Farm Road, west of Woodstock, is closed for an accident investigation, according to an alert from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert, which was sent to residents just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, asked residents to avoid the area for the next few hours.

At least seven people involved in the crash were believed transported to area hospitals, a Woodstock Fire and Rescue Districts official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.