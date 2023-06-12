Crystal Lake Police announces ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign numbers

The Crystal Lake Police Department has announced it issued 36 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

While Illinois’ 2022 seat belt compliance rate was 93%, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who do not buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

During the enforcement period, the Crystal Lake Police Department wrote five citations for seat belt violations and took additional enforcement actions which included one DUI arrest, 18 citations for distracted driving, four speeding citations, two citations for improper lane usage and two citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.