Crystal Lake’s annual Heritage Trolley Tour returns June 11

The Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission has announced the return of the annual Heritage Trolley Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

The tour, which has been taking place since 1998, celebrates the city’s rich history and architecture. This year, it will feature 13 Sears and Roebuck “Kit” Homes that can be found throughout downtown Crystal Lake and nearby neighborhoods.

The tour has become a highly anticipated event that brings together hundreds of community members interested in learning more about their city.

The $20 ticket covers the cost of trolley tour buses. Every attendee is given a keepsake program booklet that will guide them through the tour and provide information about these beautiful, vintage homes that are now important historical features in the community.

All funds raised from ticket sales and advertising support preservation activities throughout the year, including repair, upkeep and the cleaning of veterans’ gravestones, as well as the grant program, which aids in the upkeep of historic landmarked properties in Crystal Lake.

The tour departs from Crystal Lake City Hall. Advance tickets are available to buy at Heisler’s Bootery, 50 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.