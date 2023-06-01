Crystal Lake Park District announces summer beach operation schedule

The Crystal Lake Park District has announced the summer schedule for its beach operations, with Main Beach opening for the season May 27 and West Beach opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Beaches are open to residents and nonresidents.

Daily admission fees are $1 for park district residents with up to four guests per family. Guests above the four-guest maximum pay $4 per person. Senior citizens and children age 3 and younger are admitted for free.

Nonresident admission fees are $12 a person ages 16 to 59, $9 a person ages 4 to 15 and $9 per senior citizen. Children 3 and younger are admitted for free.

Parking is free at both locations.

To access beach visitor information, including picnic or group reservation forms, visit crystallakeparks.org.

Preseason hours of operation at the Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive, are from noon to dusk Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2. Regular season hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to dusk June 3 through Aug. 10 seven days a week.

West Beach hours of operation at 2330 Lake Ave. are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 through Aug. 11 seven days a week.

For information about Crystal Lake Park District beach operations, contact Heidi Stolt at 815-459-0680, ext. 1213, or hstolt@crystallakeparks.org.