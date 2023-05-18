Woodstock woman with 3 pending drug cases, arrested and charged again

While out on pre-trial bond for three separate pending felony drug cases, a Woodstock woman was arrested and charged with the manufacturing and delivery of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse and the jail log.

Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, was charged Tuesday with the manufacturing and delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and manufacturing and delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl, each a Class 1 felony, as well as manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, according to the complaint.

Krich s being held in McHenry County Jail on $100,000 bond. She must post 10% in order to be released, however, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller filed a motion Thursday to revoke her bond.

On or about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Krich was arrested by McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputies who found she was “in possession of cocaine with intent to deliver,” Miller wrote in his motion.

Shortly before her arrest, deputies learned she had “conducted a cocaine transaction at or near her home,” Miller said.

At the time of Tuesday’s arrest she was out on pre-trial bond for three felony cases from 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, she was charged with delivery of and possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to documents filed in the courthouse.

On or about Nov. 5, 2021, investigators were watching Krich as part of an investigation into the sale of narcotics in McHenry County.

Investigators heard on a jail call to a McHenry County jail inmate that “she would be selling to obtain money for that inmates bond,” according to a motion to compel disclosure of the source of the defendant’s bail funds in the 2021 case.

Investigators observed Krich selling meth to another person and when that person was stopped they told police they bought the meth from Krich, according to the motion to compel.

This led to a search of the home she was staying at and the discovery of about 10 grams of cocaine, $1,700 in cash, packaging for the sale of narcotics, and a small amount of heroin and fentanyl, according to the motion.

After her bail was reduced from $75,000 to $37,500 in that case, she posted the required 10% of $3,750 and bonded out of county jail.

While out on pre-trial release, Krich was arrested again in 2022 and charged in two separate cases with several counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance being cocaine, hydrocodone, and fentanyl, according to the indictments in each of those cases dated Sept. 22, 2022, and Sept. 29, 2022.

Krich posted $5,000 of a $50,000 bond for both cases and was released from county jail. On Nov. 10, 2022, she failed to appear for a court status and a $100,000 warrant was issued for her arrest but later quashed, Miller wrote in his motion to revoke.

Miller is expected to argue his motion next week.

Krich has been assigned McHenry County Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer to represent her. Messer declined to comment Thursday.