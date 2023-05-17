Mystery Diner in Fox River Grove: New restaurant serves up truly amazing sushi

It’s not often you’re truly blown away by a new restaurant.

That was the case, though, when I grabbed lunch with a co-worker recently at Susie Sushi, a new sushi place that opened late last year in Fox River Grove.

Located right on Route 14, the restaurant offers a small patio; a dimly lit, comfortable interior; and some of the best sushi I have ever had. Truly, ever.

Home to next-level food, Susie Sushi opened in December in Fox River Grove. (Mystery Diner)

Because we were there for lunch, we were able to take advantage of the lunch special, which is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed Mondays, and operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, according to its website.

The lunch specials offer a choice of miso soup or the house salad, along with a selection of rolls.

As part of the lunch special at Susie Sushi, you get your pick of miso soup or house salad. (Mystery Diner)

The regular special costs $11.95 for two rolls, $13.95 for three rolls, $15.95 for two rolls and four pieces of sushi or sashimi or three rolls and two pieces sushi or sashimi, or $16.95 for eight pieces of sushi or sashimi and one roll. Among the nearly 20 rolls offered at this price point are tuna, salmon, California, Philadelphia and spicy kani rolls, as well as five pieces of a few rolls like the Boston or shrimp tempura.

The signature special costs $25 for two rolls, $35 for three rolls, $31 for two rolls and four pieces of sushi or sashimi, and $39 for three rolls and two pieces of sushi and sashimi. Among the rolls included are the mango tango, sunny, Godzilla, caterpillar and fried banana.

The signature special is what I went with, ordering the mango tango and volcano rolls for myself, plus an extra one – the crazy kani roll – for my co-worker to take advantage of the pricing. She also ordered the scorched scallop roll, and we got an appetizer of seared scallops.

My fellow diner ordered the crazy kani roll and the torched scallop roll at Susie Sushi, located at 700 Northwest Highway in Fox River Grove. (Mystery Diner)

First, the presentation: Each plate looked beautiful, featuring a decorative element, a bird perched on an imitation plant for my co-worker, and a stylized garden screen with an umbrella (as with a fruity cocktail) for me.

The scallop appetizer also looked amazing. Each scallop was nestled in an individual spoon, ensuring you got all the flavors from the sauces in one bite.

We ordered seared scallops with sesame oil, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions and masago as an appetizer at Susie Sushi in Fox River Grove. (Mystery Diner)

It made the lunch feel special. I typically find that sushi restaurants bring the wow factor when you select a lot of rolls, but I had never seen it done for just two, and on an individual level.

Then we dug in. It is truly some of the best sushi I have ever had. I love sushi, and this place is worth going out of the way for.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Susie Sushi

• WHERE: 700 Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove

• PHONE: 224-357-4071

• INFORMATION: susiesushiil.kwickmenu.com