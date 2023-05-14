16-year-old charged with burglary to Marengo gun store

A 16-year-old boy was charged with burglary and other felonies after Marengo Guns was broken into, Marengo police said.

The Marengo Police Department was alerted about 4:25 a.m. Saturday to “some suspicious subjects that appeared to be hiding” near the gun store located at 20014 E. Grant Highway in Marengo, the police department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, two people who were “standing near a broken front window to the business” fled on foot toward a nearby running vehicle, which police said they later determined to be a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

A perimeter was established with the help of outside police agencies, the police department said in the release, thanking the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodstock Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

About 5 a.m., one person was found attempting to leave the area and taken into custody, according to the release.

That person, a 16-year-old boy who will not be identified due to his age, was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to the release.

About 8:20 a.m., Marengo police were dispatched to a stolen motor vehicle report in the 1000 block of East Grant Highway, in the same general area of the burglary at Marengo Guns, according to the release. Police believe both incidents are related.