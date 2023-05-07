McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of April 24, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Travis T. Wright, 33, of the 200 block of Cunat Boulevard, Richmond; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a fire official and aggravated assault to a police officer.
Scott T. Henrie, 34, of the 4500 block of Harris Drive, Poplar Grove; residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $100,000, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of three or more stolen vehicles within a year, and possession of a stolen firearm.
David S. Kaminski, 41, of the 200 block of Lakewood Drive, Antioch; escape from custody, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.
Christopher J. Balaban, 43, of the 3200 block of Karen Court, Joliet; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of cocaine and fentanyl in the McHenry County Jail, and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and less than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Mark E. Friske, 64, of the 3500 block of North Route 12, Spring Grove; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, an intoxicating compound and the combined influence thereof with seven previous DUI violations; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, an intoxicating compound and the combined influence thereof with a revoked license; and driving with a revoked license with 13 previous convictions.
Leroy Osborne III, 36, of La Porte, Indiana; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Sean A. Fitzpatrick, 47, of the 500 block Bounty Drive Northeast, Poplar Grove; residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $100,000, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of three or more stolen vehicles within a year, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kimble B. Menard II, 32, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Andrew S. Townsend, 33, of the 818 Royal Oak Drive, Marengo; two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and aggravated domestic battery causing bodily harm.
Jermaine M. Garrett, 37, of the 900 block of Brittania Way, Rockford; possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving with a revoked license and speeding.
Shelline M. Sayre, 42, of the 400 block of Foster Road, Wauconda; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor M. Maurer, 32, of the 700 block of North Division Street, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 pills containing MDMA and 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of 15 to 200 pills containing MDMA and less than 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with expired registration and making an improper turn at an intersection.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake; attempted residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin; attempted residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Nicholas C. Lopardo, 25, of the 37500 block of North Alpine Lane, Lake Villa; three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police vehicle, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, three counts of armed violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, theft, two counts of attempted residential burglary, burglary, attempted burglary, three counts of criminal damage to government property, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, and six counts of criminal damage to property of less than $500.