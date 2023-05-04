Body found in Fox River near McHenry, police say

A body was found Wednesday afternoon in the Fox River, nearly two weeks after McHenry police began looking for a 28-year-old man who went missing, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded about 3:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Fernwood Lane in McHenry to a report of a boater on the river who noticed a man’s body in the water, according to a news release from the McHenry Police Department.

The man’s identity and manner of death would be determined by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The McHenry Police Department said it also responded to the scene as it is actively investigating the disappearance of Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28.

Guzman-Perez was last seen in the early morning of April 22 near a residence in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue in McHenry.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene around 3:45 p.m., Deputy Coroner Brandon Tody said Wednesday. McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein is expected to release an update on Thursday.

There is no threat to the public, police said in the release.

Those with information are asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2200 or its investigations division at 815-363-2599, according to the news release. Anonymous tips can be sent to 815-363-2124.