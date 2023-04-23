April 23, 2023
McHenry police searching for 28-year-old last seen early Saturday morning

Police are encouraging residents to call at 815-363-2200 with any information

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was reported missing after being last seen early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, in McHenry. Police are searching for him. (Photo provided by McHenry Police Department)

McHenry police are looking for a 28-year-old man who has been reported missing after being last seen in McHenry on Saturday morning, police said.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 1200 block of North Green Street in McHenry, according to a social media post from the McHenry County Police Department on Sunday.

Police, along with the McHenry County EMA, will be active in the area of McHenry Country Club as part of the search according to the social media post.

While officials said they won’t need assistance from the general public at this time, they are asking people to call the police department at 815-363-2200 with any information on Guzman-Perez’s whereabouts.