McHenry man remains missing, police say

Nearly two weeks after a 28-year-old McHenry man was reported missing, police have no update on his whereabouts, police said Tuesday.

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was reported missing after being last seen early the morning of Saturday, April 22, 2023, in McHenry. Police are searching for him. (Photo provided by McHenry Police Department)

Gustavo Guzman-Perez, 28, was last seen about 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, near a residence in the 3000 block of West Virginia Avenue in McHenry, police said in a news release at the time.

As of Tuesday, the investigation is ongoing, and there is no update in the case, Public Affairs Officer Michael Spohn said.

Several fire departments and districts in the area, including from Wauconda, Nunda Township and McHenry Township, assisted McHenry police in looking in areas near and around the Fox River, Spohn said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and McHenry County Emergency Management Agency have also assisted at various times.

Guzman-Perez is 5 foot 5 inches and about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to previous news releases. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored Nike hoodie.

In the days just after his disappearance, dozens of volunteers covered more than 600 acres in and around the McHenry Country Club looking for him, along with searching a portion of the Fox River.

Police ask anyone with information on Guzman-Perez’s whereabouts to contact them at 815-363-2200 or its investigations division at 815-363-2599, Spohn said. Anonymous tips can be sent to 815-363-2124.