Northwest Herald accepting submissions for summer guide

The Northwest Herald once again will publish a summer guide outlining all the fun activities coming to McHenry County this year.

We’re looking to hear from all towns, park districts and organizations putting on nonprofit events, including festivals, fairs, parades, carnivals, farmers markets, and concerts in the park.

To submit them for the summer guide, email copydesk@nwherald.com by Monday, May 1.

Emails should include the event name, times and dates of the events, location, cost, a description of what the event will include and where people can go for more information.