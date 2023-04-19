April 19, 2023
Northwest Herald accepting submissions for summer guide

Deadline to submit is May 1

By Shaw Local News Network
People walk along checking out the rides Friday, July 1, 2022, during Lakeside Festival at the Dole and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake. The festival continues noon to 11 p.m. July 2 and noon to 10 p.m. July 3. The festival features bands on two outdoor stages, food and drinks, a baggo tournament, and carnival rides and games. Among the activities for kids are face painting, a balloon twister, a stilt walker, team mascots and a magician.

The Northwest Herald once again will publish a summer guide outlining all the fun activities coming to McHenry County this year.

We’re looking to hear from all towns, park districts and organizations putting on nonprofit events, including festivals, fairs, parades, carnivals, farmers markets, and concerts in the park.

To submit them for the summer guide, email copydesk@nwherald.com by Monday, May 1.

Emails should include the event name, times and dates of the events, location, cost, a description of what the event will include and where people can go for more information.